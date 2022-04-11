Fearless Girl statue will stay put opposite NYSE for now

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The 4-foot bronze Fearless Girl statue that was deposited in front of New York City’s Charging Bull in 2017 will remain in its current spot opposite the New York Stock Exchange at least until early next year. City officials will try to come up with a permanent disposition for the popular symbol of female empowerment in the meantime. Members of the Public Design Commission voted Monday to grant an 11-month permit extension for the statue. Both artist Kristen Visbal and the financial firm that commissioned the statue said they supported the decision.