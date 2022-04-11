Families of 5 killed in Indiana FedEx shooting file lawsuit

By RICK CALLAHAN

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Relatives of five of the eight people fatally shot last year at an Indianapolis FedEx warehouse by a former employee are suing the shipping giant and a security company, accusing them of negligence and of failing to ensure that the workplace was safe for its workers. The federal lawsuit filed Monday alleges that 19-year-old gunman Brandon Scott Hole had “exhibited emotional and mental instability on multiple instances” before the April 15, 2021, shooting. The suit contends the defendants “knew or should have known of Hole’s potentially violent and dangerous propensities, which were reasonably likely to result in injuries to himself and others.” The suit names as defendants FedEx Corporation, three of its operating units and Securitas Security Services USA.