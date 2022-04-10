UK theater’s Olivier Awards back after COVID-enforced hiatus

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — “Cabaret” stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley are among the acting nominees for British theater’s Olivier Awards, which return Sunday with a live ceremony and a black-tie crowd after a three-year gap imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration of London theater, opera and dance is back at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time since 2019. Redmayne and Buckley are nominated an intimate production of “Cabaret” at London’s Playhouse Theatre. The show has 11 nominations for the Oliviers, which are Britain’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards. Other contenders include the musicals “Back to the Future – The Musical;” “The Drifters Girl;” “Frozen;” “Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical;” and “Moulin Rouge!”