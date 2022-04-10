New York City Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for the first-term Democrat says in a statement that Adams woke up with a raspy voice Sunday. Adams took a PCR test that came back positive. Earlier Sunday, the spokesperson tweeted that Adams had taken a rapid test that had come back negative but took the additional test out of an abundance of caution. Adams has no other symptoms but has canceled all public events for the week and will be taking antiviral medications.