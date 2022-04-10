Islamic State morphs and grows in Pakistan, Afghanistan

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (AP) — A ruthless Islamic State affiliate, known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province or IS-K, emerged in eastern Afghanistan in 2014. The Taliban have touted their success in repressing the group since they came to power last August, pointing to a decline in Islamic State group’s attacks in Afghanistan. But IS-K has expanded into neighboring Pakistan, stepping up attacks there. It is now one of the deadliest groups in a region that has spawned many militant groups. Observers say that with a dramatic drop in the U.S. intelligence gathering capability in the region, keeping an eye on the many militant groups is increasingly difficult.