Christians mark Palm Sunday with Jerusalem procession

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Christian pilgrims have taken part in Palm Sunday celebrations in Jerusalem at the start of the Holy Week. The holiday this year comes as tourists are returning to Israel following two years of disruption during the pandemic and amid tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. Worshippers carried palm fronds and olive branches and marched from the top of the Mount of Olives to the Old City of Jerusalem. Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem and is the start of the church’s most solemn week, which includes Good Friday and Easter.