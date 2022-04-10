Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to speak virtually on Monday. The meeting comes as Biden presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia’s Ukraine invasion. India’s neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington. And it’s earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who’s lauded India for what he calls judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.” Most recently, India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council.