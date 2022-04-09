Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary race

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is endorsing Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crowded Senate primary, ending months of jockeying for Trump’s support. Trump says in a statement that his decision is “all about winning elections” as he backs the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show.” Trump had previously endorsed Sean Parnell in the race, but Parnell withdrew amid allegations of abuse from his estranged wife. Oz was competing for Trump’s endorsement against former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, whose wife, Dina Powell, served in Trump’s administration. Trump is calling Oz “smart” and “tough.”