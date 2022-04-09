Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 6:39 AM

Pension hike not enough for Venezuelans to afford basic food

KION

By SHAYLIM VALDERRAMA
Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Maybel Sequera and Juan González recently shared for lunch a plate of noodles and beans at their home in a low-income neighborhood west of Venezuela’s capital. Their meager lunch was a gift from a nonprofit organization as the couple cannot afford to feed themselves. The government raised their combined monthly pensions from about $4 to roughly $60 last month. But it would have to be multiplied by six for them to be able to buy a basket of goods. Venezuela has just over five million pensioners, according to official figures. Like Sequera and González, many live in precarious conditions.  

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content