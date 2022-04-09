Palestinian militant killed in battle with Israeli forces

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say a Palestinian militant has been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military says it is operating in Jenin — the hometown of a Palestinian who carried out a deadly shooting in Tel Aviv this week. It says its forces opened fire after coming under fire. It gave no further details. But the Israeli news site Ynet said troops had surrounded the attacker’s home in order to arrest some of his relatives. The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad says one of its fighters was killed in Saturday’s gunfight. In Thursday’s attack, a Palestinian from Jenin killed three people in downtown Tel Aviv before he was killed by Israeli forces.