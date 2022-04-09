Mexico’s converted island prison ready to receive tourists

By MARÍA VERZA

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A small archipelago off Mexico’s Pacific coast that had been home to an island prison colony is now ready to receive tourists. Getting to Islas Marias, however, will be a challenge for even the sturdiest tourist: a five-hour boat ride in often choppy waters. But some people, like Beatriz Maldonado, are already imagining the voyage. When Maldonado was imprisoned between those “walls of water” _ as a Mexican writer also confined there described it _ she thought she would never see her mother again. Maldonado only spent one year of her six-year sentence there for drug and weapons possession, but it was the most painful.