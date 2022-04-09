Maryland lawmakers override gov’s veto of abortion expansion

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers have overridden Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost. Democrats who control the General Assembly on Saturday had the three-fifths majority vote needed in each house needed to override the Republican governor’s veto.