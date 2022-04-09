Juvenile lifer seeks reprieve amid broader push for leniency

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Attorneys for an Arizona man who was sentenced to life in federal prison for crimes he committed as a juvenile are pushing for his time to be cut short. The U.S. Supreme Court made that possible in a 2012 ruling that said only the rare, irredeemable juvenile offender should spend life in prison. Riley Briones Jr. was convicted of murder and other gang-related crimes on the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community in the 1990s. His attorneys say he got his GED, ministers to other inmates and has a spotless disciplinary record. Federal prosecutors have said he should remain imprisoned, arguing he’s minimized his role in crimes that terrorized the reservation.