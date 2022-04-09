Jennifer Lopez posts ‘special story,’ an engagement ring

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez has an engagement ring on her finger, and Ben Affleck may be the one who put it there. A giggling Lopez said in a video posted Friday on her Twitter feed that she had an exciting and special story to share. She said more could be found on the website for her “inner circle,” OnTheJLo.com, which requires visitors to sign up. A video posted there showed an emotional Lopez gazing at the ring, which held a large green gem that matched her tank top. Lopez’s representatives declined to confirm the engagement, and a representative for Affleck didn’t respond to a request for comment Saturday.