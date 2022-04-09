Iran’s president vows to continue nuclear activities

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Ebrahim Raisi says Iran will continue nuclear development activities as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled. That’s according to state media reports Saturday. Speaking in a ceremony marking the national day of nuclear technology, the hard-line president said his administration will support an acceleration in research of peaceful nuclear technology. The development comes as talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled. Meanwhile, there is concern that Iran could be closer to the threshold of having enough material to construct an atomic weapon if it chose to pursue one. Iran has long insisted that its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.