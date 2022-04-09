In France, a nail-biting election as Macron’s rival surges

By JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

POISSY, France (AP) — For months, President Emmanuel Macron looked certain to become France’s first leader in 20 years to win a second term. But that scenario has blurred ahead of voting Sunday in the presidential election’s first round. Cost of living concerns became a dominant campaign theme and could drive many voters into the arms of far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Macron trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president in 2017. Their anticipated rematch this time appears far closer. At a town west of Paris where Macron campaigned, market-goers see Le Pen as having a real chance, and some were getting ready to switch their support from him to her.