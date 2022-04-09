Australian prime minister calls May 21 election

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister has called for a May 21 election that will be fought on issues including Chinese economic coercion, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday advised Governor-General David Hurley as representative of Australia’s head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, to set the election date. Morrison’s conservative coalition is seeking a fourth three-year term. The date is the latest available to him. Morrison led his government to a narrow victory at the last election in 2019 despite opinion polls consistently placing the center-left opposition Australian Labor Party ahead.