Australia PM hopeful Albanese had humble start to life

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The illegitimate son of a single mother who raised him on a pension, Anthony Albanese had a humble start to life for an aspiring Australian prime minister. But despite his disadvantaged upbringing in public housing in Sydney, the man known since childhood as Albo has risen to the top of the center-left Australian Labor Party and is now only an election away from potentially realizing his ambition to lead the national government. On Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an election in May. Albanese was a minister throughout Labor’s most recent six years in power and reached his highest office — deputy prime minister — in his government’s final three months that ended with the 2013 election.