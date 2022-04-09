Abrams-backed election lawsuit goes to trial in Georgia

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — When she narrowly lost her bid to become Georgia governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams announced plans to sue over the way the state’s elections were managed. More than three years later, as she makes another run at the governor’s mansion, the lawsuit is finally going to trial. The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 by Abrams’ Fair Fight Action organization. Originally sweeping in scope, it has been narrowed by court rulings and changes in state law that addressed some of the allegations. The issues remaining to be heard at trial have to do with Georgia’s “exact match” policy, the statewide voter registration list and in-person cancellation of absentee ballots. The trial is set to start Monday.