State Department: WH gift records for Trump, Pence missing

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s unable to compile a complete accounting of gifts presented to U.S. officials by foreign governments during the final year of the Trump administration due to missing White House data. The department says the Executive Office of the President didn’t submit information about gifts received by former President Donald Trump and his family from foreign leaders in 2020. It also says it didn’t receive information about gifts given to former Vice President Mike Pence and White House staffers that year. The State Department’s Office of Protocol reported the missing data in footnotes to a partial list of gifts received by U.S. officials in 2020.