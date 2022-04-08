Rights court orders Peru not to release jailed ex-president

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The Inter-American Court of Human Rights has ordered Peru to “refrain” from releasing imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori despite a ruling by the South American country’s Constitutional Court that he be freed. The regional human rights court said that “the sentence issued by the Constitutional Court on March 17, 2022, which restores the effects of the pardon in favor of Alberto Fujimori, did not comply with the certain conditions.” Special prosecutor Carlos Reaño told The Associated Press that officials would keep the 83-year-old Fujimori in detention at the regional court’s request. Fujimori is being held in an exclusive prison where he is the only prisoner.