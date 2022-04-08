Puerto Rico struggles to emerge from outage as anger builds

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people across Puerto Rico remain without power nearly two days after a fire at a main power plant sparked an island-wide outage. Crews have restored power to some 650,000 customers out of nearly 1.5 million, but people in several neighborhoods have complained that the electricity went out again Friday as the island struggles to emerge from the blackout that also left more than 160,000 clients without water. The outage forced the government to cancel classes and shutter agencies for the second day in a row on this U.S. territory of 3.2 million people.