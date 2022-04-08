Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man has become the second member of the Proud Boys to plead guilty to conspiring with other members of the extremist group to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote. Charles Donohoe pleaded guilty Friday to charges of conspiracy and assaulting federal officers during an appearance in federal court in Washington. The indictment against Donohoe and other members of extremist groups, like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, have been a focus of the Justice Department’s sprawling investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. The 34-year-old Donohoe has close ties to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.