Pakistan’s embattled PM faces tough no-confidence vote

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote introduced by his political opponents, who say they have the votes to defeat him. A combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from left to radically religious says it has the 172 votes it needs in Pakistan’s 342-seat Parliament to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday. Khan took to national television on the eve of the vote calling on supporters to take to the streets to protest on Sunday, an indication he believed he would lose the vote. Pakistan’s five-member Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Khan’s bid to stay in power, ruling that his move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was illegal.