Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:53 PM

No bail for suspect in rural Nevada kidnapping, killing

KION

By SCOTT SONNER
Associated Press

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — A judge in rural Nevada decided that a 41-year-old man accused of kidnapping and killing an 18-year-old woman last month will remain in jail without bail ahead of another court date on murder and other charges. Troy Driver appeared Friday by video from a Lyon County jail where he has been held since his March 25 arrest on a kidnapping charge in the disappearance of Naomi Irion. Her body was found March 30 in a remote, high-desert grave in neighboring Churchill County. Prosecutors say Driver, of Fallon, abducted Irion from a Walmart parking lot Fernley on March 12, fatally shot her and buried her body. Fernley and Fallon are east of Reno.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content