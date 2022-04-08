No bail for suspect in rural Nevada kidnapping, killing

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — A judge in rural Nevada decided that a 41-year-old man accused of kidnapping and killing an 18-year-old woman last month will remain in jail without bail ahead of another court date on murder and other charges. Troy Driver appeared Friday by video from a Lyon County jail where he has been held since his March 25 arrest on a kidnapping charge in the disappearance of Naomi Irion. Her body was found March 30 in a remote, high-desert grave in neighboring Churchill County. Prosecutors say Driver, of Fallon, abducted Irion from a Walmart parking lot Fernley on March 12, fatally shot her and buried her body. Fernley and Fallon are east of Reno.