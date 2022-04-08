Maryland Gov. Hogan vetoes bill to expand abortion access

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed a measure that would expand access to abortion in the state. The bill would end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions and require most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost. Democrats who control the General Assembly passed the legislation with enough votes to override the Republican governor’s veto before the legislative session is set to end Monday night. Separately, the governor decided he would neither veto nor sign a measure that sets accelerated greenhouse gas reduction goals for Maryland and takes a wide variety of steps to meet that goal. The measure will become law without Hogan’s signature.