Macron confident as far-right rival closes in ahead of vote

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron says he has no fear of losing France’s presidential election despite far-right rival Marine Le Pen narrowing the gap in opinion polls ahead of Sunday’s first-round vote. Macron told RTL radio in an interview on the last day of campaigning Friday that he has “the spirit of conquest rather than the spirit of defeat.” But he cautiously added that “nothing is ever a given.” Le Pen has consistently placed second in polls. She further closed the gap in a poll published Friday showing her just three points behind Macron’s 26%. Other polls have given the two a difference of 5-6 points.