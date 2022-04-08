Jury deliberating in ex-police officer’s Capitol riot trial

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury has begun deliberating in the case against a former Virginia police officer charged with storming the U.S. Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Jurors heard closing arguments on Friday in the trial of former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson. One of Robertson’s attorneys conceded that he broke laws when he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The lawyer encouraged jurors to convict him of misdemeanor offenses but urged them to acquit Robertson of felony charges that he armed himself with a weapon and stormed the Capitol to overturn the election results.