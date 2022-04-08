Judge orders extradition of Honduras’ former police chief

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A judge in Honduras has ordered the extradition to the United States of the country’s former national police chief on drug trafficking and weapons charges. Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares served as the country’s top police official in 2012 and 2013. Better known as “El Tigre, ” or “The Tiger,” Bonilla faced allegations of human rights abuses during his time in command. Bonilla was arrested March 9. The United States had requested Bonilla’s arrest and extradition in May of last year. Prosecutors labeled him a co-conspirator of former President Juan Orlando Hernández and the president’s brother Tony Hernández.