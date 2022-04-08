Japan announces expulsion of 8 Russian diplomats

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is expelling eight Russian diplomats over their country’s invasion of Ukraine. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced the decision Friday. European countries have already expelled dozens of Russian diplomats as their relationships plunge over Moscow’s war against Ukraine. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce additional sanctions against Russia in line with an agreement by the Group of Seven advanced industrialized nations. Japan has already imposed a series of sanctions, including freezing assets of top Russian officials, restricting exports to Russia including sensitive goods transferrable to military use, and removing key banks from an international messaging system.