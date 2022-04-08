Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. Three events on Capitol Hill this week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Congress’ partisan fights are as old the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years. And the Senate fight over confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson as a new justice, and the other moments, illustrate that.