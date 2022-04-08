Illinois man guilty of murder for shooting deputy at hotel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of a federal murder charge in the shooting death of a northern Illinois sheriff’s deputy. It found 42-year-old Floyd E. Brown of Springfield guilty Friday of the second-degree murder of Jacob Keltner, attempted murder of a federal officer, assault and weapons charges. He was acquitted of first-degree murder. The 35-year-old Keltner was a McHenry County deputy working with a U.S. Marshal’s Service fugitive task force serving Brown an arrest warrant when he was killed on March 7, 2019. Brown was wanted in a string of downstate burglaries.