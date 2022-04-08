Germany eyes reintroducing masks this fall

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says the country may need to reintroduce requirements to wear face masks in public this fall after lawmakers rejected a proposed coronavirus vaccine mandate. Karl Lauterbach acknowledged that the Bundestag’s vote Thursday against requiring people aged 60 and over to be vaccinated against COVID-19 was a personal setback for him. The rejected bill was a water-down compromise proposed after some government lawmakers rejected a vaccine mandate for all adults. Germany recently ended the requirement to wear masks in many indoor settings, though they are still compulsory on public transport. Lauterbach also urged people to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling to visit relatives over the Easter vacation.