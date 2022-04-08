EXPLAINER: Charges in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot case

By MICHAEL TARM

AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors acquitted two men and deadlocked on two others accused of plotting to abduct Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. They concluded nearly five days of deliberations on Friday after weeks of testimony in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Six men were initially charged but two pleaded guilty before trial. The remaining defendants included Adam Fox, described by prosecutors as the plot’s ringleader, and co-defendant Barry Croft Jr. They may be tried again after the jury hit an impasse on their charges. The other two defendants, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, were found not guilty of all charges.