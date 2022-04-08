Defiant Pakistani PM calls for street rallies in his support

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A defiant Prime Minister Imran Khan says he’s in a fight to protect the country’s sovereignty on the eve of a no-confidence vote in parliament with an opposition determined to unseat him. He is urging Pakistanis, particular the country’s young who have been the backbone of his support, to rally nationwide against his political opponents on Sunday. He spoke in an impassioned televised address on Friday, vowing not to accept the results of the parliament vote, which he’s likely to lose. His opponents say they have the 172 votes needed to oust Khan after several of his ruling party members and a small, but key, coalition partner defected.