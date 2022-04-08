Celebrities go online to voice support for Ukraine

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of inter-generational stars from film, TV, sports and music — including Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, Elton John and Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish — have signed up for a social media campaign to show support for Ukraine. The Global Citizen-organized social media rally Friday urges governments, institutions, corporations and individuals to help fund humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and other regions of the world. Celebrities are being asked to use their social media accounts to publicize the effort, using the hashtag #StandUpForUkraine. The campaign has also been joined by players for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors, the band Metallica, Billy Porter and Julian Lennon.