Camila Cabello finds joy in her roots for new studio album

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — For her third studio album, Camila Cabello immersed herself in the Cuban and Mexican music she listened to while growing up. And for the first time, she wrote a couple of songs fully in Spanish. She says it’s something that brings her closer to her roots and her heritage and makes her feel “really connected and joyful.” The pop singer was born in Havana, Cuba. Her mother is Cuban and her father in Mexican. The album has 12 songs, including the first single “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran, and collaborations with WILLOW, Argentine singer María Becerra and Cuban singer Yotuel. “Familia” was released Friday.