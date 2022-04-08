2 European divers rescued, search continues for Dutch teen

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities say two Europeans who disappeared during a dive last week have been rescued by fishermen. The search operation is now focused on finding a 14-year-old Dutch teen, who is the only one still missing. The three were diving with their Norwegian instructor, Kristine Grodem, off southern Johor state. Grodem, 35, was rescued Thursday by a tugboat. She said the four divers surfaced safely Wednesday but were separated by a strong current. The maritime agency said Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, of France and Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, of Britain were found early Saturday and reported to be in stable condition. It said the search has moved south to find Chester’s Dutch son, Nathen Renze Chesters.