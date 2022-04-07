Russian Nobel-winning editor says he was attacked on train

Nobel Peace Prize-winning newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov says he was attacked on a Russian train by an assailant who poured red paint on him, causing severe discomfort to his eyes. Muratov told Novaya Gazeta Europe, a project launched by newspaper staff after the paper suspended operation last week under government pressure, that the Thursday assault happened on a train heading from Moscow to Samara. He said the assailant shouted: “Muratov, here’s one for our boys.” Novaya Gazeta, Russia’s leading independent newspaper, announced March 28 that it was suspending operations for the duration of what it referred to in quotation marks as “the special operation” in Ukraine, the term that Russian authorities insist media must use for the war.