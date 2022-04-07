Puerto Rico steps into abortion restriction debate

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Powerful lawmakers in Puerto Rico are joining conservatives in states across the U.S. mainland in attempting to restrict abortions, alarming feminist groups and others on the island. A recently introduced bill would prohibit abortions starting at 22 weeks, or when a doctor determines that a fetus is viable, with the sole exception being if a woman’s life is in danger. The move comes at a time when a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court has many speculating that it may undermine the constitutional right to abortion recognized under the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.