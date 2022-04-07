Skip to Content
Psychologists find man who killed Florida teen competent

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two psychologists have found a homeless man accused of fatally stabbing a Florida teenager competent to stand trial. Their findings were announced Wednesday by Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Charles Burton. He plans a hearing soon so the psychologists can be questioned by prosecutors and the defense lawyers for Semmie Williams. Williams is accused of killing 14-year-old Ryan Rogers on Nov. 15 after the teenager went out for a bike ride. His body was found the next day alongside an Interstate 95 overpass. Defense attorney said in court papers that Williams suffers from mental illness.

