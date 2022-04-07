Priest dies from stabbing on seaside promenade in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s interior ministry says a knife-wielding man has mortally wounded a Coptic priest during an attack on the popular seaside promenade in Alexandria. The ministry says the priest died Thursday night while being treated for his wounds, It says the suspected attacker has been arrested. The Coptic Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria says Arsanious Wadid had served as a local parish. Sectarian violence is not uncommon in Egypt. Christians make up more than 10% of Egypt’s mostly Muslim population. Violence between communities occasionally erupts, mainly in rural communities in the south. Islamic extremists have also targeted Christians in the past.