Pakistan’s top court ends hearings to solve political crisis

By KATHY GANNON and MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court ended four days of hearings to solve a political crisis that began when Prime Minister Imran Khan sidestepped a no-confidence motion that seemed certain to unseat him. Khan set the stage for early elections after accusing his opposition of working with the United States to unseat him. The five-member bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court listened as lawyers for Khan, his opposition and the country’s president argue their positions. The court’s ruling is to be handed down at 7:30 p.m. local time (1430 GMT).