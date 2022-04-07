NLRB lawyer seeks to toss out company meetings on unions

The Associated Press

The top lawyer for the National Labor Relations Board is asking the board to rule that mandatory meetings held by some companies to persuade their workers to reject unions is a violation of federal labor law. NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo said in a memo to the agency’s field offices Thursday that she believes these meetings are at odds with the National Labor Relations Act. The meetings are routinely held by companies such as Amazon and Starbucks during union drives. The labor board has allowed corporations to hold such meetings in the past. Abruzzo, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, is seeking to overturn that precedent.