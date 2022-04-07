Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sued to protect abortion rights, asking a court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution. The Democratic governor also is seeking to overturn a 176-year-old ban in Michigan that may take effect if the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is vacated. The lawsuit, filed Thursday against prosecutors in 13 counties with an abortion clinic, comes as the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority considers allowing states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and potentially overturning the right. The governor, who is up for reelection this year, is expected to request that the Michigan Supreme Court quickly take the case.