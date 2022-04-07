Louisiana prosecutor pursues own case in Ronald Greene death

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — No longer waiting for a federal investigation, a state prosecutor says he intends to pursue his own case against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told a legislative committee Thursday that U.S. Justice Department prosecutors last week dropped their request for him to hold off on state charges until the federal probe is complete. And he added that Greene’s mother also asked him to pursue charges against the troopers seen on video stunning, punching and dragging Greene. Nearly three years after Greene’s death, no one has yet been criminally charged.