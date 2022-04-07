Jackson confirmation takes Biden political story full circle

By ZEKE MILLER and WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a moment 46 days — and more than 46 years — in the making. President Joe Biden on Friday will celebrate the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, marking the pinnacle of her legal career and bringing his political story full circle. As a longtime Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Biden had a front-row seat to some of the most contentious confirmation battles in the Court’s history. He also presided over the hearings for Justice Stephen Breyer, whose retirement this summer is clearing the way for Jackson to join the bench.