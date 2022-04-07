Iowa to close long-troubled center for disabled people

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that has been the subject of persistent criticism and federal investigations will close. Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that the Glenwood Resource Center, which has treated vulnerable people since the early 1900s, will close by June 30, 2024. The facility about 115 miles southwest of Des Moines has 152 patients and a staff of 650 people. The state will begin moving patients out in July, placing them either at another state-run facility in Woodward or in community housing facilities. Over the next year transitions will continue until the facility is closed. The state plan to sell the facility in the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024.