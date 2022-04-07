Haunting Canada boarding school shot wins World Press Photo

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A haunting image of red dresses hung on crosses along a roadside, with a rainbow in the background, commemorating children who died at a residential school created to assimilate Indigenous children in Canada has won the prestigious World Press Photo award. The image honored Thursday was shot by Canadian photographer Amber Bracken for The New York Times. Jury chair Rena Effendi says “It is a kind of image that sears itself into your memory.” It was not the first recognition for Bracken’s work in the Amsterdam-based competition. She won first prize in the contest’s Contemporary Issues category in 2017 for images of protesters at the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.