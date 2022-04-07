EXPLAINER: Can war massacres sway China’s support for Russia

BEIJING (AP) — China has called reports of civilian killings in Ukraine disturbing and urged further investigations, even while declining to blame Russia. That’s prompted questions about the resiliency of Beijing’s support for Moscow, but speculation that it is weakening appears to be misplaced. Beijing early on committed itself to the position that Russia was provoked into attacking its neighbor by the actions of the U.S. and NATO. It has entrenched that stance view through its public pronouncements, pro-Russian reporting in state media and even instructions to students about the correctly view the conflict. At the same time, China shows no signs of undermining economic sanctions against Russia despite its strong opposition.